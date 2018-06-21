Turkey's Erdogan seeks new term with greater powers

In this photo taken on Thursday, June 14, 2018, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers his speech during an election rally in Yalova, Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The most powerful and polarizing leader in Turkish history is standing for re-election in a presidential vote on Sunday that could cement Turkey's switch from a parliamentary to a presidential system, which was narrowly approved in a referendum last year.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan would take an office with vastly expanded powers, in a system that critics have compared to one-man rule. His opponents have promised a return to a parliamentary system with a distinct separation of powers.
Opinion polls have put Erdogan several points ahead of his closest competitor in the presidential race. However, he would need to win more than 50 percent of the votes for an outright first-round victory and that looks less likely. Analysts say the outcome could be decided in a second round runoff on July 8.