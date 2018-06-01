Microsoft cooperates on AI with Taiwan universities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Technology giant Microsoft is cooperating with three universities in Taiwan to speed up the training of talent in Artificial Intelligence (AI), reports said Thursday.

As AI develops rapidly, there is an increasing shortage in staff able to meet the demand from business, the Liberty Times reported.

As a result, Microsoft is signing agreements with three universities to help remedy the problem.

While at the beginning of the year, the United States company set up an AI research and development hub in Taiwan, on Wednesday, it announced a training cooperation plan with Asia University in Taichung City.

A project to establish an AI training center with National Chiao Tung University in Hsinchu was announced Thursday, the Liberty Times reported, while next week, Microsoft was expected to ink an agreement with Chung Hua University, also in Hsinchu, for the first AI+ experience center.

The topics of the different projects would include the use of speech for intelligent medicine and “unmanned” libraries, while courses would be offered on the various aspects of AI, the Liberty Times reported.