National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/21 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 43 30 .589
Philadelphia 39 33 .542
Washington 39 33 .542
New York 31 40 .437 11
Miami 29 46 .387 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 42 29 .592
Milwaukee 43 30 .589
St. Louis 38 34 .528
Pittsburgh 36 37 .493 7
Cincinnati 28 45 .384 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 40 33 .548
Los Angeles 38 35 .521 2
San Francisco 37 38 .493 4
Colorado 36 38 .486
San Diego 34 42 .447

___

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 6

Washington 9, Baltimore 7

Atlanta 11, Toronto 4

Cincinnati 9, Detroit 5

Chicago Cubs 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 2nd game, 10 innings

Colorado 10, N.Y. Mets 8

L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 4

Oakland 4, San Diego 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 6, Miami 3

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Cincinnati 5, Detroit 3

Toronto 5, Atlanta 4

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3

Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Oakland 12, San Diego 4

San Francisco 6, Miami 5

Baltimore 3, Washington 0

Colorado 10, N.Y. Mets 8

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-6), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 3-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-6) at Cincinnati (Harvey 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martinez 3-3) at Milwaukee (Suter 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Ross 5-4) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-2), 10:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona (Corbin 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Nova 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 4-2) at Washington (Roark 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 6-5) at Cincinnati (Castillo 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 2-9) at Atlanta (Newcomb 8-2), 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-6), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Chen 2-3) at Colorado (Gray 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 6-6) at San Francisco (Stratton 8-4), 10:15 p.m.