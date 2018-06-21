|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|43
|30
|.589
|—
|Philadelphia
|39
|33
|.542
|3½
|Washington
|39
|33
|.542
|3½
|New York
|31
|40
|.437
|11
|Miami
|29
|46
|.387
|15
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|42
|29
|.592
|—
|Milwaukee
|43
|30
|.589
|—
|St. Louis
|38
|34
|.528
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|36
|37
|.493
|7
|Cincinnati
|28
|45
|.384
|15
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|40
|33
|.548
|—
|Los Angeles
|38
|35
|.521
|2
|San Francisco
|37
|38
|.493
|4
|Colorado
|36
|38
|.486
|4½
|San Diego
|34
|42
|.447
|7½
|Tuesday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 6
Washington 9, Baltimore 7
Atlanta 11, Toronto 4
Cincinnati 9, Detroit 5
Chicago Cubs 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 2nd game, 10 innings
Colorado 10, N.Y. Mets 8
L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 4
Oakland 4, San Diego 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 6, Miami 3
|Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Cincinnati 5, Detroit 3
Toronto 5, Atlanta 4
Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3
Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Oakland 12, San Diego 4
San Francisco 6, Miami 5
Baltimore 3, Washington 0
Colorado 10, N.Y. Mets 8
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-6), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 3-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-6) at Cincinnati (Harvey 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Martinez 3-3) at Milwaukee (Suter 7-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Ross 5-4) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-2), 10:15 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Arizona (Corbin 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Nova 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 4-2) at Washington (Roark 3-7), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 6-5) at Cincinnati (Castillo 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 2-9) at Atlanta (Newcomb 8-2), 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-6), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Chen 2-3) at Colorado (Gray 6-7), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 6-6) at San Francisco (Stratton 8-4), 10:15 p.m.