Over 7,000 loiterers arrested in a week in Filipino anti-idler campaign

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Over 7,000 arrests have been made in the Philippines within a week following the controversial measure pronounced by Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte on June 13 targeting “potential crime committing” street loiterers.

Between June 13 and 20, a total of 7,291 people were nabbed by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) in Metro Manila alone for violating city ordinances, the Manila Bulletin reported.

The anti-idler directive, according to Duterte, aims to address street crimes and tackle potential trouble makers. However, the measure has sparked criticism for its nature bordering on the imposition of “martial law” and complaints that citizens have been rounded up for no apparent violation of the law, reports said.

A Filipino resident who goes by the name of Jiggs-Dexter Fuentes-Lopoz on Facebook blasted in a post regarding an arrest of eight residents on June 18 he claimed to be workers on a Manila pier.

The police have dismissed such accusations, saying that the operation is directed against those who commit offenses including drinking alcohol in public places, urinating and smoking in public places, idling around half-naked, and roaming the streets at night.

With the soaring number of arrests, NCRPO might need to deal with the problem of overcrowding in the metropolitan’s detention centers, Manila Bulletin wrote.