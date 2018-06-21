SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--Cohesity, the leader in hyperconverged secondary storage, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “technology pioneers”. Cohesity is transforming the enterprise data center by consolidating complex secondary data infrastructure — such as backup, test and development and more — through a simple, web-scale, solution that enables customers to better manage and leverage their data.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005310/en/

Cohesity Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum (Photo: Business Wire)

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are rapidly growing companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

This year’s cohort is the most diverse ever, both geographically and in terms of gender. Twenty-five percent are female-led, and a majority (54 percent) come from regions outside the United States and Silicon Valley, with each continent represented, barring Antarctica. There is also a wide variety of technologies the pioneers focus on, including artificial intelligence, big data and internet of things (IoT), biotechnology, blockchain, autonomous vehicles, cyber security, vertical farming and other agricultural advances, decentralized microgrids and robotics. The full list of technology pioneers can be found here.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO and Founder Mohit Aron of Cohesity will be participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions. This meeting, also dubbed “Summer Davos” will be held in Tianjin, China, September 18-20. Many Pioneers will also attend the Annual Meeting in Davos, in January 2019, and continue to contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years.

“We welcome Cohesity in this diverse group of technology pioneers,” says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. “Cohesity and its fellow pioneers are front and center in shaping the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution and we believe they will be transforming society and industry in a positive way in the years to come.”

“Being acknowledged as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum is a great honor. Our goal is to enable organizations to do more with their data – to use it to find the next important medical breakthrough, to better educate the world’s youth or to better serve a country’s citizens,” said Mohit Aron, CEO and founder of Cohesity. “It is further confirmation of our technology’s unique value and capability to enable organizations to use their talent and money to serve their primary missions.”

The Technology Pioneers were chosen by a selection committee of more than 60 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives. The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

All info on this year’s Technology Pioneers can be found here: More information on past winners can be found here.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( ).

About Cohesity

Cohesity makes your data work for you by consolidating secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically streamlining their backup and data protection, then converge file and object services, test/dev instances, and analytic functions to provide a global data store. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies and federal agencies among its rapidly growing customer base and was named to Forbes’ “Next Billion-Dollar Startups 2017,” LinkedIn’s “Startups: The 50 Industry Disruptors You Need to Know Now,” and CRN’s “2017 Emerging Vendors in Storage” lists. For more information, visit our website www.cohesity.com and blog https://cohesity.com/blog/, follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cohesity and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/3750699/ and like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/cohesity/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005310/en/

CONTACT: Cohesity

Jenni Adair, 650-400-1871

Head of Corporate Communications

jenni@cohesity.com

or

BOCA Communications for Cohesity

cohesity@bocacommunications.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA CHINA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Cohesity

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/21/2018 03:30 AM/DISC: 06/21/2018 03:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005310/en