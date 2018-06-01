  1. Home
Taiwan hosts first forum of Indian and Taiwanese university presidents

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/21 15:39

University presidents from India visit Taiwan (photo courtesy of Pale blue dot). (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National Tsing Hua University (國立清華大學) hosted the first forum of Indian and Taiwanese university presidents Thursday.

A total of 11 university leaders from India attended the Taiwan-India Presidents Forum under the theme of “Interdisciplinary, Cross-collegiate, and Multi-national: The Trends and Perspectives of Transformative Higher Education Environment,” the Liberty Times reported.

The Ministry of Education said that India was a highly important country from both a strategic and an economic viewpoint. The government’s New Southbound Policy has listed India among the nations of South and Southeast Asia it wants to intensify relations with.

At present, 1,532 Indian students were studying in Taiwan, mostly in the fields of engineering and basic science, with the government hoping to attract even more, the Liberty Times reported.

On the Taiwanese side of the forum, 15 university presidents had been invited to speak about subjects ranging from agriculture and the ocean to engineering. The Indian guests would also receive the opportunity of visiting Taiwan’s top colleges and interact with Taiwanese academics of their own field of expertise.
Taiwan-India Presidents Forum
India
National Tsing Hua University
New Southbound Policy

