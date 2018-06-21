Merkel visits refugee host Jordan amid migration row at home

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has begun a visit to Jordan, a major refugee host country, amid an escalating domestic conflict over migration that has shaken her coalition government.

Bavaria's Christian Social Union party is locked in a dispute with Merkel over its demand that some migrants should be turned back at Germany's borders. It has given her two weeks to reach agreement with European partners. Leaders from a group of European Union countries will meet Sunday to thrash out possible solutions.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced Syrians, including some initially hosted by Jordan, have migrated onward to Europe, with Germany a key destination.

Regional host countries say they have not received sufficient international support for shouldering a disproportionately heavy burden.

Merkel met Thursday with students from the German Jordanian University.