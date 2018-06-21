Australia court convicts woman of murdering mom to gain kids

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian jury has convicted an infertile woman of murdering a mother-of-four in a plot to gain custody of the children.

Christine Lyons was found guilty in the Victoria state Supreme Court on Thursday of murdering Samantha Kelly in January 2016 in a bungalow they shared with the children in the city of Bendigo. Lyons was also convicted of attempting to murder 39-year-old Kelly days earlier with an overdose of prescription drugs.

Lyons' partner at the time, Peter Arthur, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty last year to repeatedly striking Kelly on the head with a hammer.

The prosecutor says Lyons was desperate to have children and wanted Kelly out of the way in a bid to gain custody of her children.