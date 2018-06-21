Samsung SDI Targets EU Market with New Residential ESS Module

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2018--Samsung SDI (President: Jun Young-hyun) (KRX:006400) revealed its differentiated technology through new ‘high-voltage home ESS battery module’ with high energy conversion efficiency.

Samsung SDI participated in ees (electrical energy storage) Europe 2018 held in Munich Germany, showing its slogan 'Powering Tomorrow' refers to 'Samsung SDI's will to contribute to the future of the energy industry' and exhibiting a range of ESS products. Samsung SDI attracted attention with its 'high-voltage residential ESS battery module' that features superior energy conversion efficiency by high voltage compared to the conventional residential ESS modules. To use the power generated by the photo voltaic generator at home, a current conversion process is required, which causes power loss. In this process, the higher the voltage of the ESS holds, the lower the energy loss occurs, which leads to higher efficiency.

Samsung SDI participated in ‘ees (electrical energy storage) Europe 2018’ - the world’s biggest exhibition for the ESS - held in Munich Germany for three days from June 20, showing its slogan ‘Powering Tomorrow’ refers to ‘Samsung SDI’s will to contribute to the future of the energy industry’ and exhibiting a range of ESS products.

This year, Samsung SDI attracted attention with its ‘high-voltage residential ESS battery module’ that features superior energy conversion efficiency by high voltage compared to the conventional residential ESS modules. To use the power generated by the photovoltaic generator at home, a current conversion process is required, which causes power loss. In this process, the higher the voltage of the ESS holds, the lower the energy loss occurs, which leads to higher efficiency.

Samsung SDI’s 'high-voltage residential ESS battery module' has been evaluated to have evolved by twice the energy density compared to the products released last year. It is the cell & module design technology that enables a significant increase in energy density just in a year. Without changing the size of battery cell applied to the 'high-voltage residential ESS battery module,' Samsung SDI enlarged its capacity by more than 20% through innovation of internal materials and optimized the module design to double the energy density.

The residential ESS market is growing steadily, centering on the European market, where solar and other renewable energy supply is high. Market research agency B3 forecasts that the residential ESS market will be 1,259MWh (megawatt hours) this year and 1,889MWh in 2020, growing at an average annual rate of 15%.

Executive Vice President Kim Jeong-wook representing Samsung SDI Strategic Marketing Office said, "Samsung SDI has been attracting global customers by introducing innovative ESS battery products each year. We will solidify our position as a leading ESS battery company through differentiated technology."

