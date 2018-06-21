Afghan official says Taliban kill 6 police

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban have killed six police in the southern Ghazni province.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor, says another four policemen were wounded in the attack on security posts early Thursday. He says at least seven insurgents were killed in the hours-long gunbattle.

No one immediately claimed the attack.

The Taliban have seized several districts across the country in recent years, and carry out near-daily attacks, mainly targeting security forces. They resumed their attacks after a three-day cease-fire last weekend coinciding with the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday.