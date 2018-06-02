IMD ranks Taiwan 16th most digitally competitive country in the world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The IMD Swiss business school that recently released it World Competitiveness Rankings in May, placing Taiwan as the 17th most competitive economy, recently released their annual Digital Competitiveness ranking for 2018.



According to the index, Taiwan has dropped four spots from its 2017 rank, and this year it has been ranked as the 16th most digitally competitive country in the world.

There are a total of 63 countries included in the index, which are analyzed according to 50 indicators in three primary categories of Knowledge, technology, and future readiness.

According to IMD, the digital competitiveness rankings “assess the extent to which a country adopts and explores digital technologies leading to transformation in government practices, business models and society in general.”

In 2018 the United States ranks as the most digitally competitive nation in 2018, according to IMD. Singapore took second place, followed by European nations Sweden, Denmark, and Switzerland.

CNA reports that in response to Taiwan’s drop in ranking from 2017, that the National Development Council (NDC) made a statement suggesting that because Taiwan is not a member of the United Nations, that it may have been difficult for IMD to collect accurate information for the purposes of the survey, specifically noting inconsistencies with the IMD reported data on “smartphone possession.”

Taiwan ranked as the fifth most digitally competitive nation among Asia-Pacific economies, coming in behind Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and South Korea, but ahead of Japan, China, and Thailand.



Taiwan’s rank also jumps considerably when compared only to countries that have populations numbering over 20 million people. Within this peer group ranking, Taiwan is the sixth most competitive country in the world, surpassed by only the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, and South Korea.

Despite the drop in rank, and reported inaccuracies pointed out by the NDC, Taiwan is still represented as a major leader in digital technology and capabilities. It has the most R&D personnel per capita, the second highest number of mobile broadband subscribers, and also boasts top ranks in high tech exports and educational achievement.

Click here to view the full 2018 IMD World Digital Competitiveness Rankings.