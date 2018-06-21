  1. Home
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/21 12:36
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Chicago 000 000 000— 0 2 1
Cleveland 300 116 01x—12 12 1

Lopez, Avilan (5), B.Rondon (6), Minaya (7), Santiago (8) and Narvaez; Kluber, Kontos (8), Tomlin (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 11-3. L_Lopez 2-5. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (6), Ramirez (22).

___

Seattle 000 320 000—5 10 1
New York 000 020 122—7 11 1

F.Hernandez, Nicasio (6), Pazos (7), Colome (7), Cook (9) and Zunino; Loaisiga, Shreve (4), Holder (6), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Chapman 3-0. L_Cook 1-1. HRs_New York, Stanton (18), Sanchez (14).

___

Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1 4 0
Houston 000 103 10x—5 11 1

Eovaldi, Pruitt (7) and W.Ramos; Morton, Peacock (7), Devenski (8), Giles (9) and B.McCann. W_Morton 9-1. L_Eovaldi 1-3. HRs_Houston, Altuve 2 (7), Bregman (11), Springer (15).

___

Texas 110 001 000—3 6 0
Kansas City 010 000 001—2 7 0

Bibens-Dirkx, Claudio (7), Leclerc (8), Diekman (9) and Kiner-Falefa; Junis, Hill (7), Peralta (7), Grimm (8), McCarthy (9) and Perez. W_Bibens-Dirkx 1-1. L_Junis 5-8. Sv_Diekman (2). HRs_Texas, Odor (2). Kansas City, Moustakas (14).

___

Boston 010 000 000—1 4 1
Minnesota 100 200 01x—4 8 1

Price, Hembree (7), Johnson (8) and Vazquez; Lynn, Rogers (6), Reed (7), Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Lynn 5-5. L_Price 8-5. Sv_Rodney (16). HRs_Minnesota, Grossman (3), Kepler (8).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Atlanta 011 000 002—4 8 0
Toronto 200 200 10x—5 8 1

A.Sanchez, Carle (6), Minter (7), Jackson (8) and Suzuki; Happ, Tepera (9) and Martin. W_Happ 9-3. L_A.Sanchez 3-1. Sv_Tepera (5). HRs_Atlanta, Bourjos (1), Suzuki (8). Toronto, Morales (6).

___

Detroit 100 100 010—3 8 1
Cincinnati 000 003 11x—5 10 0

Fulmer, Wilson (6), Hardy (7), Coleman (7), Barbato (8) and J.McCann; Mahle, Garrett (7), Lorenzen (7), J.Hughes (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Mahle 6-6. L_Fulmer 3-6. Sv_R.Iglesias (11). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (7), Candelario (11). Cincinnati, Suarez (15), Duvall (12), Gennett (13).

___

Oakland 043 000 122—12 15 2
San Diego 001 000 003— 4 9 2

Montas, Hendriks (7), Hatcher (8), Lucas (9) and Phegley; Lucchesi, Erlin (2), P.Hughes (7), Spangenberg (9) and Ellis. W_Montas 4-1. L_Lucchesi 3-3. HRs_Oakland, Canha (9), Olson (15), Lowrie (11), Phegley (1), Barreto (1). San Diego, Villanueva (16).

___

Baltimore 020 001 000—3 8 1
Washington 000 000 000—0 5 0

Cashner, M.Castro (5), O'Day (7), Britton (8), Brach (9) and Joseph; G.Gonzalez, Kelley (5), Grace (7), Collins (9) and Severino. W_M.Castro 2-2. L_G.Gonzalez 6-4. HRs_Baltimore, Trumbo (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 010 002 000—3 7 1
Philadelphia 100 200 10x—4 9 1

Wacha, Mayers (4), Cecil (6), Tuivailala (7), G.Holland (8) and Molina; Arrieta, A.Davis (7), E.Ramos (7), Arano (9), Morgan (9) and Alfaro. W_E.Ramos 2-0. L_Tuivailala 1-3. Sv_Morgan (1). HRs_St. Louis, Molina 2 (9). Philadelphia, Hernandez (8), Herrera (12).

___

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 6 0
Chicago 100 110 10x—4 12 0

Stripling, Garcia (7), Liberatore (7), Hudson (8) and Grandal; Lester, Bass (8) and Contreras. W_Lester 9-2. L_Stripling 6-2. HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (14).

___

Miami 010 000 202—5 13 1
San Francisco 000 005 01x—6 10 2

Urena, Conley (6), Guerrero (8) and Realmuto; D.Holland, Watson (7), Blach (8), Dyson (9), Moronta (9) and Hundley. W_D.Holland 5-7. L_Urena 2-9. Sv_Moronta (1).

___

New York 310 040 000— 8 13 2
Colorado 132 031 00x—10 12 0

Lugo, Sewald (4), Gsellman (5), Swarzak (6), Familia (8) and Mesoraco; Bettis, Rusin (5), Shaw (5), Musgrave (6), McGee (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and T.Murphy. W_Shaw 3-5. L_Gsellman 5-2. Sv_W.Davis (21). HRs_Colorado, McMahon (2), Blackmon (14), Arenado (15).