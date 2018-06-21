  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/21 12:22
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Gennett Cin 71 268 37 90 .336
FFreeman Atl 73 280 47 93 .332
Almora ChC 66 210 38 68 .324
Markakis Atl 73 288 44 93 .323
Kemp LAD 71 227 32 73 .322
BCrawford SF 70 248 31 78 .315
Arenado Col 68 258 49 81 .314
Martinez StL 66 246 32 77 .313
Belt SF 58 210 35 64 .305
Parra Col 66 217 29 66 .304
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 19; Albies, Atlanta, 16; Villanueva, San Diego, 16; Story, Colorado, 16; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 16; FFreeman, Atlanta, 15; Arenado, Colorado, 15; Desmond, Colorado, 15; Suarez, Cincinnati, 15; 6 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Story, Colorado, 56; Suarez, Cincinnati, 54; Gennett, Cincinnati, 50; FFreeman, Atlanta, 49; Rizzo, Chicago, 48; Arenado, Colorado, 46; JBaez, Chicago, 46; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 45; TShaw, Milwaukee, 45; 3 tied at 44.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 10-3; Lester, Chicago, 9-2; Wacha, St. Louis, 8-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 8-2; Newcomb, Atlanta, 8-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 8-4; Mikolas, St. Louis, 7-2; Suter, Milwaukee, 7-4; Godley, Arizona, 7-5; 2 tied at 6-2.