|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|49
|22
|.690
|—
|Boston
|49
|26
|.653
|2
|Toronto
|34
|39
|.466
|16
|Tampa Bay
|34
|40
|.459
|16½
|Baltimore
|21
|51
|.292
|28½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|40
|33
|.548
|—
|Detroit
|36
|39
|.480
|5
|Minnesota
|33
|37
|.471
|5½
|Chicago
|24
|49
|.329
|16
|Kansas City
|22
|52
|.297
|18½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|50
|26
|.658
|—
|Seattle
|46
|28
|.622
|3
|Los Angeles
|39
|35
|.527
|10
|Oakland
|38
|36
|.514
|11
|Texas
|32
|44
|.421
|18
___
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 2
Washington 9, Baltimore 7
Atlanta 11, Toronto 4
Cincinnati 9, Detroit 5
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 6, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1
Texas 4, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 4
Oakland 4, San Diego 2, 10 innings
|Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati 5, Detroit 3
Toronto 5, Atlanta 4
Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 0
Oakland 12, San Diego 4
Baltimore 3, Washington 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 5
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 4, Boston 1
Texas 3, Kansas City 2
|Thursday's Games
Seattle (Paxton 6-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 10-2), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 8-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 3-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-3), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-4), 10:07 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.