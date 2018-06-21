  1. Home
Homers by Arenado, Blackmon, McMahon rally Rockies past Mets

By MICHAEL KELLY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/21

DENVER (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon homered, pinch-hitter Ryan McMahon put Colorado ahead with a three-run shot and the Rockies rallied past the New York Mets 10-8 on Wednesday night.

Colorado trailed 8-6 when McMahon connected off reliever Robert Gsellman (5-2) in the fifth inning. Blackmon made it 10-8 with his 14th home run leading off the sixth.

Bryan Shaw (3-5) got one out to earn the win. Wade Davis pitched the ninth for his 21st save this season — and the 100th of his career.

New York took an 8-6 lead with a four-run fifth. The Mets batted around for the second time in the game and benefited from three walks in the inning, including one to Brandon Nimmo with the bases loaded.

Dominic Smith, who tripled in the fifth, had a career-high three hits for New York and was a home run short of the cycle.

Neither starter lasted long in another high-scoring game at Coors Field. The Mets scored three in the first and another in the second to take a 4-1 lead, but Colorado tied it with three unearned runs in the second.

The Rockies went ahead 6-4 in the third on RBI singles by Gerardo Parra and Tom Murphy.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP A.J. Ramos had arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder. ... Mets manager Mickey Callaway said the results of OF Jay Bruce's MRI revealed a right hip strain and the team will decide on a plan soon. ... RHP Noah Syndergaard (strained ligament in right index finger) threw before batting practice.

Rockies: LHP Mike Dunn (rhomboid strain) threw live batting practice and said he had no ill effects. Dunn said he threw about 20 pitches. If he feels good Thursday, manager Bud Black said Dunn could go on a rehab assignment this weekend. ... RHP Scott Oberg (back strain) could also go on a rehab assignment, Black said.

HOME INVASION

The Rockies have allowed eight or more runs in their last nine home games, which ties for the longest streak in big league history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The 1894 St. Louis Browns were the last team to do it.

ROSTER MOVE

Before the game, the Mets recalled RHP Chris Flexen from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned RHP Hansel Robles to their top farm team.

UP NEXT

In a matchup of left-handers, the Mets will send Steven Matz (3-4, 3.31 ERA) to the mound against Colorado hometown favorite Kyle Freeland (6-6, 3.59) in the finale of the four-game series Thursday afternoon.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball