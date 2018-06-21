Trump defends his hard-line immigration policies to cheers

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
People cheer as President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018, for Pete Stauber, a Republican co
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs as he shares the stage with Pete Stauber, right, a Republican congressional candidate running in a traditionally
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018, for Pete Stauber, a Republican congress
People listen during a rally with President Donald Trump in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a roundtable discussion on protecting American workers in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018. House
President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable discussion on protecting American workers in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Sus
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump leaves the stage at the end of his rally at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump leaves the stage at the end of his rally at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., right, during a rally at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn.
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Duluth, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
People cheer as President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018, for Pete Stauber, a Republican co
U.S. President Donald Trump applauds the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Duluth, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mo
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — President Trump defended his hard-line immigration policies during a rally in Minnesota just hours after backing off administration efforts to separate migrant families at the southern border.
Trump denounced his political opponents and those who make unauthorized border crossings, suggesting that the money used to care for those immigrants could be better spent on the nation's rural communities and inner cities.
During the raucous rally in Duluth, Minnesota, the president downplayed the crisis that has threatened to envelop the White House amid days of heart-wrenching images of children being pulled from their immigrant parents.
Trump made only a brief mention of his decision to sign an executive order after spending days insisting, wrongly, that his administration had no choice in separating families because of federal law and a court decision.