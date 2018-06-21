  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/06/21 11:38
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 76 303 49 105 .347
Betts Bos 56 215 55 73 .340
Trout LAA 74 257 60 86 .335
Segura Sea 71 296 52 99 .334
Rosario Min 70 278 52 89 .320
MDuffy TB 58 230 20 73 .317
Brantley Cle 62 254 38 80 .315
JMartinez Bos 71 269 46 84 .312
Simmons LAA 63 231 34 72 .312
Jay KC 59 238 28 73 .307
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 22; JMartinez, Boston, 22; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Gallo, Texas, 18; Cruz, Seattle, 18; Stanton, New York, 18; Judge, New York, 18; Betts, Boston, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 55; Haniger, Seattle, 54; MMachado, Baltimore, 53; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 50; KDavis, Oakland, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 48; EEscobar, Minnesota, 48; Moustakas, Kansas City, 48; Judge, New York, 48; 5 tied at 47.

Pitching

Kluber, Cleveland, 11-3; Severino, New York, 10-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-1; Morton, Houston, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Happ, Toronto, 9-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 9-4; GCole, Houston, 8-1; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3.