Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|2
|1
|Cleveland
|300
|116
|01x—12
|12
|1
Lopez, Avilan (5), B.Rondon (6), Minaya (7), Santiago (8) and Narvaez; Kluber, Kontos (8), Tomlin (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 11-3. L_Lopez 2-5. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (6), Ramirez (22).
___
|Seattle
|000
|320
|000—5
|10
|1
|New York
|000
|020
|122—7
|11
|1
F.Hernandez, Nicasio (6), Pazos (7), Colome (7), Cook (9) and Zunino; Loaisiga, Shreve (4), Holder (6), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Chapman 3-0. L_Cook 1-1. HRs_New York, Stanton (18), Sanchez (14).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|0
|Houston
|000
|103
|10x—5
|11
|1
Eovaldi, Pruitt (7) and W.Ramos; Morton, Peacock (7), Devenski (8), Giles (9) and B.McCann. W_Morton 9-1. L_Eovaldi 1-3. HRs_Houston, Altuve 2 (7), Bregman (11), Springer (15).
___
|Texas
|110
|001
|000—3
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|010
|000
|001—2
|7
|0
Bibens-Dirkx, Claudio (7), Leclerc (8), Diekman (9) and Kiner-Falefa; Junis, Hill (7), Peralta (7), Grimm (8), McCarthy (9) and Perez. W_Bibens-Dirkx 1-1. L_Junis 5-8. Sv_Diekman (2). HRs_Texas, Odor (2). Kansas City, Moustakas (14).
___
|Boston
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
|Minnesota
|100
|200
|01x—4
|8
|1
Price, Hembree (7), Johnson (8) and Vazquez; Lynn, Rogers (6), Reed (7), Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Lynn 5-5. L_Price 8-5. Sv_Rodney (16). HRs_Minnesota, Grossman (3), Kepler (8).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Atlanta
|011
|000
|002—4
|8
|0
|Toronto
|200
|200
|10x—5
|8
|1
A.Sanchez, Carle (6), Minter (7), Jackson (8) and Suzuki; Happ, Tepera (9) and Martin. W_Happ 9-3. L_A.Sanchez 3-1. Sv_Tepera (5). HRs_Atlanta, Bourjos (1), Suzuki (8). Toronto, Morales (6).
___
|Detroit
|100
|100
|010—3
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|003
|11x—5
|10
|0
Fulmer, Wilson (6), Hardy (7), Coleman (7), Barbato (8) and J.McCann; Mahle, Garrett (7), Lorenzen (7), J.Hughes (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Mahle 6-6. L_Fulmer 3-6. Sv_R.Iglesias (11). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (7), Candelario (11). Cincinnati, Suarez (15), Duvall (12), Gennett (13).
___
|Oakland
|043
|000
|122—12
|15
|2
|San Diego
|001
|000
|003—
|4
|9
|2
Montas, Hendriks (7), Hatcher (8), Lucas (9) and Phegley; Lucchesi, Erlin (2), P.Hughes (7), Spangenberg (9) and Ellis. W_Montas 4-1. L_Lucchesi 3-3. HRs_Oakland, Canha (9), Olson (15), Lowrie (11), Phegley (1), Barreto (1). San Diego, Villanueva (16).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|010
|002
|000—3
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|200
|10x—4
|9
|1
Wacha, Mayers (4), Cecil (6), Tuivailala (7), G.Holland (8) and Molina; Arrieta, A.Davis (7), E.Ramos (7), Arano (9), Morgan (9) and Alfaro. W_E.Ramos 2-0. L_Tuivailala 1-3. Sv_Morgan (1). HRs_St. Louis, Molina 2 (9). Philadelphia, Hernandez (8), Herrera (12).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Chicago
|100
|110
|10x—4
|12
|0
Stripling, Garcia (7), Liberatore (7), Hudson (8) and Grandal; Lester, Bass (8) and Contreras. W_Lester 9-2. L_Stripling 6-2. HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (14).
___
|Miami
|010
|000
|202—5
|13
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|005
|01x—6
|10
|2
Urena, Conley (6), Guerrero (8) and Realmuto; D.Holland, Watson (7), Blach (8), Dyson (9), Moronta (9) and Hundley. W_D.Holland 5-7. L_Urena 2-9. Sv_Moronta (1).