American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/21 11:28
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 49 22 .690
Boston 49 26 .653 2
Toronto 34 39 .466 16
Tampa Bay 34 40 .459 16½
Baltimore 20 51 .282 29
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 40 33 .548
Detroit 36 39 .480 5
Minnesota 33 37 .471
Chicago 24 49 .329 16
Kansas City 22 52 .297 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 50 26 .658
Seattle 46 28 .622 3
Los Angeles 39 35 .527 10
Oakland 38 36 .514 11
Texas 32 44 .421 18

___

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 2

Washington 9, Baltimore 7

Atlanta 11, Toronto 4

Cincinnati 9, Detroit 5

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 6, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1

Texas 4, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 4

Oakland 4, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Detroit 3

Toronto 5, Atlanta 4

Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 12, San Diego 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 5

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 4, Boston 1

Texas 3, Kansas City 2

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Paxton 6-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 10-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 8-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 3-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-3), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-4), 10:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.