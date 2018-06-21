  1. Home
Papaya grown in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung makes inroads into Singapore

This year Kaohsiung has exported 25 tons of papaya to the city-state

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/21 11:16

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Kaohsiung’s papaya is tapping into the Singaporean market with 25 tons in export, which evidences that Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy is bearing fruit, reports said Wednesday. 

Kaohsiung, the fourth largest producer of papaya in Taiwan, has for the first time drawn the attention of Singapore with its high-quality papaya both in appearance and in taste.

The city-state used to import the fruit from Malaysia, but thanks to Kaohsiung government’s promotion campaign in line with President Tsai’s New Southbound Policy, industry players from Singapore were introduced to papaya produced in Kaohsiung which left a good impression on them, reported Liberty Times.

According to statistics by the Agriculture Bureau of Kaohsiung City, the city exported 40 tons of papaya in 2017, primarily to China and Hong Kong. Exports of the fruit during the first half of 2018 have surpassed that of the entire year for 2017, with 27 tons to China and 25 tons to Singapore.  

Buoyed by the stellar export figures, Kaohsiung seeks to expand the market of the locally-grown papaya to more countries, Canada for one, through continued participation in international food and travel expos, as well as through marketing events like “one day farmer” travel packages, Liberty Times reported.
