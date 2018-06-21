Hart Trophy Winners

Winners of the National Hockey League's Hart Trophy, awarded annually to the player most valuable to his team:
2018 — Taylor Hall, New Jersey
2017 — Connor McDavid, Columbus
2016 — Patrick Kane, Chicago
2015 — Carey Price, Montreal
2014 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh
2013 — Alex Ovechkin, Washington
2012 — Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh
2011 — Corey Perry, Anaheim
2010 — Henrik Sedin, Vancouver
2009 — Alexander Ovechkin, Washington
2008 — Alexander Ovechkin, Washington
2007 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh
2006 — Joe Thornton, San Jose
2005 — Lockout
2004 — Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay
2003 — Peter Forsberg, Colorado
2002 — Jose Theodore, Montreal
2001 — Joe Sakic, Colorado
2000 — Chris Pronger, St. Louis
1999 — Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh
1998 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo
1997 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo
1996 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh
1995 — Eric Lindros, Philadelphia
1994 — Sergei Fedorov, Detroit
1993 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh
1992 — Mark Messier, N.Y. Rangers
1991 — Brett Hull, St. Louis
1990 — Mark Messier, Edmonton
1989 — Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles
1988 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh
1987 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton
1986 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton
1985 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton
1984 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton
1983 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton
1982 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton
1981 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton
1980 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton
1979 — Bryan Trottier, N.Y. Islanders
1978 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal
1977 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal
1976 — Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia
1975 — Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia
1974 — Phil Esposito, Boston
1973 — Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia
1972 — Bobby Orr, Boston
1971 — Bobby Orr, Boston
1970 — Bobby Orr, Boston
1969 — Phil Esposito, Boston
1968 — Stan Mikita, Chicago
1967 — Stan Mikita, Chicago
1966 — Bobby Hull, Chicago
1965 — Bobby Hull, Chicago
1964 — Jean Beliveau, Montreal
1963 — Gordie Howe, Detroit
1962 — Jacques Plante, Montreal
1961 — Bernie Geoffrion, Montreal
1960 — Gordie Howe, Detroit
1959 — Andy Bathgate, N.Y. Rangers
1958 — Gordie Howe, Detroit
1957 — Gordie Howe, Detroit
1956 — Jean Beliveau, Montreal
1955 — Ted Kennedy, Toronto
1954 — Al Rollins, Chicago
1953 — Gordie Howe, Detroit
1952 — Gordie Howe, Detroit
1951 — Milt Schmidt, Boston
1950 — Charlie Rayner, N.Y. Rangers
1949 — Sid Abel, Detroit
1948 — Buddy O'Connor, N.Y. Rangers
1947 — Maurice Richard, Montreal
1946 — Max Bentley, Chicago
1945 — Elmer Lach, Montreal
1944 — Babe Pratt, Toronto
1943 — Bill Cowley, Boston
1942 — Tom Anderson, N.Y. Americans
1941 — Bill Cowley, Boston
1940 — Ebbie Goodfellow, Detroit
1939 — Toe Blake, Montreal
1938 — Eddie Shore, Boston
1937 — Babe Siebert, Montreal
1936 — Eddie Shore, Boston
1935 — Eddie Shore, Boston
1934 — Aurel Joliat, Montreal
1933 — Eddie Shore, Boston
1932 — Howie Morenz, Montreal
1931 — Howie Morenz, Montreal
1930 — Nels Stewart, Mtl. Maroons
1929 — Roy Worters, N.Y. Americans
1928 — Howie Morenz, Montreal
1927 — Herb Gardiner, Montreal
1926 — Nels Stewart, Mtl. Maroons
1925 — Billy Burch, Hamilton
1924 — Frank Nighbor, Ottawa