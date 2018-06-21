  1. Home
7 popular sports bars in Taipei for night owls to watch FIFA World Cup 

Sports bars to watch matches with friends in Taipei 

By Lyla Liu,Taiwan News, Editor
2018/06/21 17:43

Delicious food and exciting soccer games, what a match! (Photo from Der Löwe Bavarian restaurant)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Many restaurants have promotion activities for the FIFA World Cup and a number of sports bars are popular for fans to watch matches live. 

Here are 7 restaurants in Taipei for sports fans to enjoy the games with friends.

LE BLE D'OR 


(Photo from LE BLE D'OR)

Their special meal set is for two or four people to share. It includes a salad, a fried food platter and seafood risotto. With the meal, paying NT$99 (USD$3) can give you a beer. The place also holds activities for soccer fans. On the championship day, there will be a raffle draw and the first prize is a Samsung 43-inch television. 

TGI FRIDAYS 


(Photo from TGI FRIDAYS)

When ordering the promotion share meal, a Budweiser cup will be given as a gift. In addition, taking a picture and posting it online will give you the chance to win gifts worth NT$1000 (USD$30), such as a Budweiser & FIFA backpack.

Gordon Biersch


(Photo from Gordon Biersch)

The restaurant is well known for its brewed German beer with many flavors. There will be a big screen to broadcast matches live. Additionally, buy two iCAN beers and get one free. Beer lovers can consider the bargain of buying 2 takeout bottles to get 2 cups for free.

The Brass Monkey


(Photo from The Brass Monkey)

Sports fans must be familiar with The Brass Monkey which broadcasts all kinds of sports events and holds frequent activities. Their fried food platter, onion rings and chicken wings are popular among the guests. 

Da Bar


(Photo from Da Bar)

The famous dart bar in the Daan District features seven television sets broadcasting the matches with free popcorn. 

On Tap


(Photo from On Tap)

This British pub broadcasts the games on 11 television and provides special drinks for the events. There will be no entry fee required but limited seats. More information please go to On Tap Facebook.

Der Löwe Bavarian restaurant


(Photo from Der Löwe Bavarian restaurant)

The restaurant is popular for its German-Bavarian cuisine. We highly recommend to make a reservation in advance due to the limited space.

 
