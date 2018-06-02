Taiwan provides grant to Belize one day after Tsai meets Belizean delegation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On June 19 in Taipei, President Tsai met with a delegation from the Central American nation of Belize, one of Taiwan’s official diplomatic allies.



On June 20, immediately following Tsai’s meeting with Laura Tucker-Longsworth, the speaker of Belize’s House of Representatives, and Lee Mark Chang, the president of the Belize’s Senate, Taiwan reportedly gave a grant of US$510,000 (NT$15.4 million) to the Belizean government.

During her remarks on June 19, Tsai said that Taiwan “is committed to expanding economic and trade cooperation with Belize as part of overall efforts to deepen bilateral relations” and she also expressed her gratitude to Belize for its continued support of Taiwan in the global community.

Local media in Belize reported the next day that the Taiwanese Ambassador to Belize, Charles K. Y. Liu, presented the money to the Belizean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wilfred Elrington in Belize City.

The money will reportedly help support the Belizean administration as they take responsibility for heading the Central American Integration System (SICA), a political organization and forum of Central American States, for the period from July to December 2018.



The article at Breaking Belize News says that the funds will go towards Belize’s work program under SICA, but offers no concrete details on the proposed program of expenses.

The Foreign Minister of Belize expressed his country’s gratitude for the support from Taiwan, which has reportedly provided regular funds to Belize over the past decade to “support the institutional strengthening of” SICA member countries.