Australian Senate delivers $106 billion in income tax cuts

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's prime minister has achieved an important political victory with the Senate passing personal income tax cuts worth 144 billion Australian dollars ($106 billion) over a decade.

The Senate on Thursday endorsed the tax cuts 37 votes to 33. The government holds only 31 of the 76 seats in the Senate. Minor parties provided the majority the legislation needed, with opposition Labor Party senators voting against it.

The tax cuts for most of Australia's workforce were a centerpiece of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's annual budget plans revealed in May. That budget is expected to be the last before Turnbull's conservative coalition seeks another three-year term at elections due by early next year.