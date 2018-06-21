Vezina Trophy Winners

Winners of the National Hockey League's Vezina Trophy, now awarded annually to the league's outstanding goaltender. (Prior to 1982, awarded to goaltenders playing in a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals):

2018 — Pekka Rinne, Nashville

2017 — Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus

2016 — Braden Holtby, Washington

2015 — Carey Price, Montreal

2014 — Tuukka Rask, Boston

2013 — Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus

2012 — Henrik Lundqvist, N.Y. Rangers

2011 — Tim Thomas, Boston

2010 — Ryan Miller, Buffalo

2009 — Tim Thomas, Boston

2008 — Martin Brodeur, New Jersey

2007 — Martin Brodeur, New Jersey

2006 — Miikka Kiprusoff, Calgary

2005 — Lockout

2004 — Martin Brodeur, New Jersey

2003 — Martin Brodeur, New Jersey

2002 — Jose Theodore, Montreal

2001 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo

2000 — Olaf Kolzig, Washington

1999 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo

1998 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo

1997 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo

1996 — Jim Carey, Washington

1995 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo

1994 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo

1993 — Ed Belfour, Chicago

1992 — Patrick Roy, Montreal

1991 — Ed Belfour, Chicago

1990 — Patrick Roy, Montreal

1989 — Patrick Roy, Montreal

1988 — Grant Fuhr, Edmonton

1987 — Ron Hextall, Philadelphia

1986 — John Vanbiesbrouck, N.Y. Rangers

1985 — Pelle Lindbergh, Philadelphia

1984 — Tom Barrasso, Buffalo

1983 — Pete Peters, Boston

1982 — Bill Smith, N.Y. Islanders

1981 — Rich Sevigny, Denis Herron, Michel Larocque, Montreal

1980 — Bob Sauve, Don Edwards, Buffalo

1979 — Ken Dryden, Michel Larocque, Montreal

1978 — Ken Dryden, Michel Larocque, Montreal

1977 — Ken Dryden, Michel Larocque, Montreal

1976 — Ken Dryden, Montreal

1975 — Bernie Parent, Philadelphia

1974 — Bernie Parent, Philadelphia, Tony Esposito, Chicago

1973 — Ken Dryden, Montreal

1972 — Tony Esposito, Gary Smith, Chicago

1971 — Ed Giacomin, Gilles Villemure, N.Y. Rangers

1970 — Tony Esposito, Chicago

1969 — Jacques Plante, Glenn Hall, St. Louis

1968 — Lorne Worsley, Rogie Vachon, Montreal

1967 — Glenn Hall, Denis Dejordy, Chicago

1966 — Lorne Worsley, Charlie Hodge, Montreal

1965 — Terry Sawchuk, Johnny Bower, Toronto

1964 — Charlie Hodge, Montreal

1963 — Glenn Hall, Chicago

1962 — Jacques Plante, Montreal

1961 — Johnny Bower, Toronto

1960 — Jacques Plante, Montreal

1959 — Jacques Plante, Montreal

1958 — Jacques Plante, Montreal

1957 — Jacques Plante, Montreal

1956 — Jacques Plante, Montreal

1955 — Terry Sawchuk, Detroit

1954 — Harry Lumley, Toronto

1953 — Terry Sawchuk, Detroit

1952 — Terry Sawchuk, Detroit

1951 — Al Rollins, Toronto

1950 — Bill Durnan, Montreal

1949 — Bill Durnan, Montreal

1948 — Turk Broda, Toronto

1947 — Bill Durnan, Montreal

1946 — Bill Durnan, Montreal

1945 — Bill Durnan, Montreal

1944 — Bill Durnan, Montreal

1943 — Johnny Mowers, Detroit

1942 — Frank Brimsek, Boston

1941 — Turk Broda, Toronto

1940 — Dave Kerr, N.Y. Rangers

1939 — Frank Brimsek, Boston

1938 — Tiny Thompson, Boston

1937 — Normie Smith, Detroit

1936 — Tiny Thompson, Boston

1935 — Lorne Chabot, Chicago

1934 — Charlie Gardiner, Chicago

1933 — Tiny Thompson, Boston

1932 — Charlie Gardiner, Chicago

1931 — Roy Worters, N.Y. Americans

1930 — Tiny Thompson, Boston

1929 — George Hainsworth, Montreal

1928 — George Hainsworth, Montreal

1927 — George Hainsworth, Montreal