Vezina Trophy Winners

Winners of the National Hockey League's Vezina Trophy, now awarded annually to the league's outstanding goaltender. (Prior to 1982, awarded to goaltenders playing in a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals):
2018 — Pekka Rinne, Nashville
2017 — Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus
2016 — Braden Holtby, Washington
2015 — Carey Price, Montreal
2014 — Tuukka Rask, Boston
2013 — Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus
2012 — Henrik Lundqvist, N.Y. Rangers
2011 — Tim Thomas, Boston
2010 — Ryan Miller, Buffalo
2009 — Tim Thomas, Boston
2008 — Martin Brodeur, New Jersey
2007 — Martin Brodeur, New Jersey
2006 — Miikka Kiprusoff, Calgary
2005 — Lockout
2004 — Martin Brodeur, New Jersey
2003 — Martin Brodeur, New Jersey
2002 — Jose Theodore, Montreal
2001 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo
2000 — Olaf Kolzig, Washington
1999 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo
1998 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo
1997 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo
1996 — Jim Carey, Washington
1995 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo
1994 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo
1993 — Ed Belfour, Chicago
1992 — Patrick Roy, Montreal
1991 — Ed Belfour, Chicago
1990 — Patrick Roy, Montreal
1989 — Patrick Roy, Montreal
1988 — Grant Fuhr, Edmonton
1987 — Ron Hextall, Philadelphia
1986 — John Vanbiesbrouck, N.Y. Rangers
1985 — Pelle Lindbergh, Philadelphia
1984 — Tom Barrasso, Buffalo
1983 — Pete Peters, Boston
1982 — Bill Smith, N.Y. Islanders
1981 — Rich Sevigny, Denis Herron, Michel Larocque, Montreal
1980 — Bob Sauve, Don Edwards, Buffalo
1979 — Ken Dryden, Michel Larocque, Montreal
1978 — Ken Dryden, Michel Larocque, Montreal
1977 — Ken Dryden, Michel Larocque, Montreal
1976 — Ken Dryden, Montreal
1975 — Bernie Parent, Philadelphia
1974 — Bernie Parent, Philadelphia, Tony Esposito, Chicago
1973 — Ken Dryden, Montreal
1972 — Tony Esposito, Gary Smith, Chicago
1971 — Ed Giacomin, Gilles Villemure, N.Y. Rangers
1970 — Tony Esposito, Chicago
1969 — Jacques Plante, Glenn Hall, St. Louis
1968 — Lorne Worsley, Rogie Vachon, Montreal
1967 — Glenn Hall, Denis Dejordy, Chicago
1966 — Lorne Worsley, Charlie Hodge, Montreal
1965 — Terry Sawchuk, Johnny Bower, Toronto
1964 — Charlie Hodge, Montreal
1963 — Glenn Hall, Chicago
1962 — Jacques Plante, Montreal
1961 — Johnny Bower, Toronto
1960 — Jacques Plante, Montreal
1959 — Jacques Plante, Montreal
1958 — Jacques Plante, Montreal
1957 — Jacques Plante, Montreal
1956 — Jacques Plante, Montreal
1955 — Terry Sawchuk, Detroit
1954 — Harry Lumley, Toronto
1953 — Terry Sawchuk, Detroit
1952 — Terry Sawchuk, Detroit
1951 — Al Rollins, Toronto
1950 — Bill Durnan, Montreal
1949 — Bill Durnan, Montreal
1948 — Turk Broda, Toronto
1947 — Bill Durnan, Montreal
1946 — Bill Durnan, Montreal
1945 — Bill Durnan, Montreal
1944 — Bill Durnan, Montreal
1943 — Johnny Mowers, Detroit
1942 — Frank Brimsek, Boston
1941 — Turk Broda, Toronto
1940 — Dave Kerr, N.Y. Rangers
1939 — Frank Brimsek, Boston
1938 — Tiny Thompson, Boston
1937 — Normie Smith, Detroit
1936 — Tiny Thompson, Boston
1935 — Lorne Chabot, Chicago
1934 — Charlie Gardiner, Chicago
1933 — Tiny Thompson, Boston
1932 — Charlie Gardiner, Chicago
1931 — Roy Worters, N.Y. Americans
1930 — Tiny Thompson, Boston
1929 — George Hainsworth, Montreal
1928 — George Hainsworth, Montreal
1927 — George Hainsworth, Montreal