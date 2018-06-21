Mark Messier Trophy Winners

Past winners of the National Hockey League's Mark Messier Trophy, awarded annually to the player that exemplifies great leadership qualities both on and off the ice:

2018 — Deryk Engelland, Vegas

2017 — Nick Foligno, Columbus

2016 — Shea Weber, Nashville

2015 — Jonathan Toews, Chicago

2014 — Dustin Brown, Los Angeles

2013 — Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa

2012 — Shane Doan, Phoenix

2011 — Zdeno Chara, Boston

2010 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh

2009 — Jarome Iginla, Calgary

2008 — Mats Sundin, Montreal

2007 — Chris Chelios, Detroit