Mark Messier Trophy Winners

Past winners of the National Hockey League's Mark Messier Trophy, awarded annually to the player that exemplifies great leadership qualities both on and off the ice:
2018 — Deryk Engelland, Vegas
2017 — Nick Foligno, Columbus
2016 — Shea Weber, Nashville
2015 — Jonathan Toews, Chicago
2014 — Dustin Brown, Los Angeles
2013 — Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa
2012 — Shane Doan, Phoenix
2011 — Zdeno Chara, Boston
2010 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh
2009 — Jarome Iginla, Calgary
2008 — Mats Sundin, Montreal
2007 — Chris Chelios, Detroit