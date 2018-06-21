Pirates and Brewers rained out

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The finale of a three-game series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed by heavy downpours at PNC Park. A makeup date was to be determined.

Officials delayed the scheduled 7:05 p.m. start Wednesday as showers loomed. Groundskeepers took the tarp off around 8 p.m., but quickly put it back in place after another rain band moved in. The game was officially called after a delay of 2 hours and 1 minute.

This is the second time this season the Pirates have been forced to postpone a home game due to inclement weather. The Brewers are scheduled to visit PNC Park twice more this season. The teams do have a common day off on Thursday, Sept. 20 right before the Brewers begin a three-game set in Pittsburgh.

Brewers bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel did his best to have a little bit of fun in the monsoon. He did a series of belly flops on the tarp shortly after the game was officially postponed.

