Lady Byng Trophy Winners

Winners of the National Hockey League's Lady Byng Trophy awarded to the player exhibiting sportsmanship and gentlemanly play combined with playing ability:
2018 — William Karlsson, Vegas
2017 — Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary
2016 — Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles
2015 — Jiri Hudler, Calgary
2014 — Ryan O'Reilly, Colorado
2013 — Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay
2012 — Brian Campbell, Florida
2011 — Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay
2010 — Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay
2009 — Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit
2008 — Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit
2007 — Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit
2006 — Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit
2005 — Lockout
2004 — Brad Richards, Tampa Bay
2003 — Alexander Mogilny, Toronto
2002 — Ron Francis, Carolina
2001 — Joe Sakic, Colorado
2000 — Pavol Demitra, St. Louis
1999 — Wayne Gretzky, N.Y. Rangers
1998 — Ron Francis, Pittsburgh
1997 — Paul Kariya, Anaheim
1996 — Paul Kariya, Anaheim
1995 — Ron Francis, Pittsburgh
1994 — Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles
1993 — Pierre Turgeon, N.Y. Islanders
1992 — Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles
1991 — Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles
1990 — Brett Hull, St. Louis
1989 — Joe Mullen, Calgary
1988 — Mats Naslund, Montreal
1987 — Joe Mullen, Calgary
1986 — Mike Bossy, N.Y. Islanders
1985 — Jari Kurri, Edmonton
1984 — Mike Bossy, N.Y. Islanders
1983 — Mike Bossy, N.Y. Islanders
1982 — Rick Middleton, Boston
1981 — Rick Kehoe, Pittsburgh
1980 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton
1979 — Bob MacMillan, Atlanta
1978 — Butch Goring, Los Angeles
1977 — Marcel Dionne, Los Angeles
1976 — Jean Ratelle, N.Y. Rangers-Boston
1975 — Marcel Dionne, Detroit
1974 — John Bucyk, Bosoton
1973 — Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo
1972 — Jean Ratelle, N.Y. Rangers
1971 — John Bucyk, Boston
1970 — Phil Goyette, St. Louis
1969 — Alex Delvecchio, Detroit
1968 — Stan Mikita, Chicago
1967 — Stan Mikita, Chicago
1966 — Alex Delvecchio, Detroit
1965 — Bobby Hull, Chicago
1964 — Ken Wharram, Chicago
1963 — Dave Keon, Toronto
1962 — Dave Keon, Toronto
1961 — Red Kelly, Toronto
1960 — Don McKenney, Boston
1959 — Alex Delvecchio, Detroit
1958 — Camille Henry, N.Y. Rangers
1957 — Andy Hebenton, N.Y. Rangers
1956 — Earl Reibel, Detroit
1955 — Sid Smith, Toronto
1954 — Red Kelly, Detroit
1953 — Red Kelly, Detroit
1952 — Sid Smith, Toronto
1951 — Red Kelly, Detroit
1950 — Edgar Laprade, N.Y. Rangers
1949 — Bill Quakenbush, Detroit
1948 — Buddy O'Connor, N.Y. Rangers
1947 — Bobby Bauer, Boston
1946 — Toe Blake, Montreal
1945 — Bill Mosienko, Chicago
1944 — Clint Smith, Chicago
1943 — Max Bentley, Chicago
1942 — Syl Apps, Toronto
1941 — Bobby Bauer, Boston
1940 — Bobby Bauer, Boston
1939 — Clint Smith, N.Y. Rangers
1938 — Gordie Drillon, Toronto
1937 — Marty Barry, Detroit
1936 — Doc Romnes, Chicago
1935 — Frank Boucher, N.Y. Rangers
1934 — Frank Boucher, N.Y. Rangers
1933 — Frank Boucher, N.Y. Rangers
1932 — Joe Primeau, Toronto
1931 — Frank Boucher, N.Y. Rangers
1930 — Frank Boucher, N.Y. Rangers
1929 — Frank Boucher, N.Y. Rangers
1928 — Frank Boucher, N.Y. Rangers
1927 — Billy Burch, N.Y. Americans
1926 — Frank Nighbor, Ottawa
1925 — Frank Nighbor, Ottawa