Lady Byng Trophy Winners

Winners of the National Hockey League's Lady Byng Trophy awarded to the player exhibiting sportsmanship and gentlemanly play combined with playing ability:

2018 — William Karlsson, Vegas

2017 — Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary

2016 — Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles

2015 — Jiri Hudler, Calgary

2014 — Ryan O'Reilly, Colorado

2013 — Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay

2012 — Brian Campbell, Florida

2011 — Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay

2010 — Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay

2009 — Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit

2008 — Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit

2007 — Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit

2006 — Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit

2005 — Lockout

2004 — Brad Richards, Tampa Bay

2003 — Alexander Mogilny, Toronto

2002 — Ron Francis, Carolina

2001 — Joe Sakic, Colorado

2000 — Pavol Demitra, St. Louis

1999 — Wayne Gretzky, N.Y. Rangers

1998 — Ron Francis, Pittsburgh

1997 — Paul Kariya, Anaheim

1996 — Paul Kariya, Anaheim

1995 — Ron Francis, Pittsburgh

1994 — Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles

1993 — Pierre Turgeon, N.Y. Islanders

1992 — Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles

1991 — Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles

1990 — Brett Hull, St. Louis

1989 — Joe Mullen, Calgary

1988 — Mats Naslund, Montreal

1987 — Joe Mullen, Calgary

1986 — Mike Bossy, N.Y. Islanders

1985 — Jari Kurri, Edmonton

1984 — Mike Bossy, N.Y. Islanders

1983 — Mike Bossy, N.Y. Islanders

1982 — Rick Middleton, Boston

1981 — Rick Kehoe, Pittsburgh

1980 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton

1979 — Bob MacMillan, Atlanta

1978 — Butch Goring, Los Angeles

1977 — Marcel Dionne, Los Angeles

1976 — Jean Ratelle, N.Y. Rangers-Boston

1975 — Marcel Dionne, Detroit

1974 — John Bucyk, Bosoton

1973 — Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo

1972 — Jean Ratelle, N.Y. Rangers

1971 — John Bucyk, Boston

1970 — Phil Goyette, St. Louis

1969 — Alex Delvecchio, Detroit

1968 — Stan Mikita, Chicago

1967 — Stan Mikita, Chicago

1966 — Alex Delvecchio, Detroit

1965 — Bobby Hull, Chicago

1964 — Ken Wharram, Chicago

1963 — Dave Keon, Toronto

1962 — Dave Keon, Toronto

1961 — Red Kelly, Toronto

1960 — Don McKenney, Boston

1959 — Alex Delvecchio, Detroit

1958 — Camille Henry, N.Y. Rangers

1957 — Andy Hebenton, N.Y. Rangers

1956 — Earl Reibel, Detroit

1955 — Sid Smith, Toronto

1954 — Red Kelly, Detroit

1953 — Red Kelly, Detroit

1952 — Sid Smith, Toronto

1951 — Red Kelly, Detroit

1950 — Edgar Laprade, N.Y. Rangers

1949 — Bill Quakenbush, Detroit

1948 — Buddy O'Connor, N.Y. Rangers

1947 — Bobby Bauer, Boston

1946 — Toe Blake, Montreal

1945 — Bill Mosienko, Chicago

1944 — Clint Smith, Chicago

1943 — Max Bentley, Chicago

1942 — Syl Apps, Toronto

1941 — Bobby Bauer, Boston

1940 — Bobby Bauer, Boston

1939 — Clint Smith, N.Y. Rangers

1938 — Gordie Drillon, Toronto

1937 — Marty Barry, Detroit

1936 — Doc Romnes, Chicago

1935 — Frank Boucher, N.Y. Rangers

1934 — Frank Boucher, N.Y. Rangers

1933 — Frank Boucher, N.Y. Rangers

1932 — Joe Primeau, Toronto

1931 — Frank Boucher, N.Y. Rangers

1930 — Frank Boucher, N.Y. Rangers

1929 — Frank Boucher, N.Y. Rangers

1928 — Frank Boucher, N.Y. Rangers

1927 — Billy Burch, N.Y. Americans

1926 — Frank Nighbor, Ottawa

1925 — Frank Nighbor, Ottawa