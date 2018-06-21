Calder Trophy Winners

Winners of the National Hockey League's Calder Trophy, awarded annually to the league's outstanding rookie:

2018 — Mathew Barzal, N.Y. Islanders

2017 — Auston Matthews, F, Toronto

2016 — Artemi Panarin, Chicago

2015 — Aaron Ekblad, Florida

2014 — Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado

2013 — Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida

2012 — Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado

2011 — Jeff Skinner, Carolina

2010 — Tyler Myers, Buffalo

2009 — Steve Mason, Columbus

2008 — Patrick Kane, Chicago

2007 — Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh

2006 — Alexander Ovechkin, Washington

2005 — Lockout

2004 — Andrew Raycroft, Boston

2003 — Barret Jackman, St. Louis

2002 — Dany Heatley, Atlanta

2001 — Evgeni Nabokov, San Jose

2000 — Scott Gomez, New Jersey

1999 — Chris Drury, Colorado

1998 — Sergei Samsonov, Boston

1997 — Bryan Berard, N.Y. Islanders

1996 — Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa

1995 — Peter Forsberg, Quebec

1994 — Martin Brodeur, New Jersey

1993 — Teemu Selanne, Winnipeg

1992 — Pavel Bure, Vancouver

1991 — Ed Belfour, Chicago

1990 — Sergei Makarov, Calgary

1989 — Brian Leetch, N.Y. Rangers

1988 — Joe Nieuwendyk, Calgary

1987 — Luc Robitaille, Los Angeles

1986 — Gary Suter, Calgary

1985 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh

1984 — Tom Barrasso, Buffalo

1983 — Steve Larmer, Chicago

1982 — Dale Hawerchuk, Winnipeg

1981 — Peter Stastny, Quebec

1980 — Ray Bourque, Boston

1979 — Bobby Smith, Minnesota

1978 — Mike Bossy, N.Y. Islanders

1977 — Willi Plett, Atlanta

1976 — Bryan Trottier, N.Y. Islanders

1975 — Eric Vail, Atlanta

1974 — Denis Potvin, N.Y. Islanders

1973 — Steve Vickers, N.Y. Rangers

1972 — Ken Dryden, Montreal

1971 — Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo

1970 — Tony Esposito, Chicago

1969 — Danny Grant, Minnesota

1968 — Derek Sanderson, Boston

1967 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1966 — Brit Selby, Toronto

1965 — Roger Crozier, Detroit

1964 — Jacques Laperriere, Montreal

1963 — Kent Douglas, Toronto

1962 — Bobby Rousseau, Montreal

1961 — Dave Keon, Toronto

1960 — Bill Hay, Chicago

1959 — Ralph Backstrom, Montreal

1958 — Frank Mahovolich, Montreal

1957 — Larry Regan, Boston

1956 — Glenn Hall, Detroit

1955 — Ed Litzenberger, Chicago

1954 — Camile Henry, N.Y. Rangers

1953 — Lorne Worsley, N.Y. Rangers

1952 — Bernie Geoffrion, Montreal

1951 — Terry Sawchuck, Detroit

1950 — Jack Gelineau, Boston

1949 — Pentti Lund, N.Y. Rangers

1948 — Jim McFadden, Detroit

1947 — Howie Meeker, Toronto

1946 — Edgar Laprade, N.Y. Rangers

1945 — Frank McCool, Toronto

1944 — Gus Bodner, Toronto

1943 — Gaye Stewart, Toronto

1942 — Grant Warwick, N.Y. Rangers

1941 — Johnny Quilty, Montreal

1940 — Kilby MacDonald, N.Y. Rangers

1939 — Frank Brimsek, Boston

1938 — Cully Dahlstrom, Chicago

1937 — Syl Apps, Toronto

1936 — Mike Karakas, Chicago

1935 — Dave Schriner, N.Y. Americans

1934 — Russ Binko, Montreal Maroons

1933 — Carl Voss, Detroit