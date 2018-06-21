Calder Trophy Winners

Winners of the National Hockey League's Calder Trophy, awarded annually to the league's outstanding rookie:
2018 — Mathew Barzal, N.Y. Islanders
2017 — Auston Matthews, F, Toronto
2016 — Artemi Panarin, Chicago
2015 — Aaron Ekblad, Florida
2014 — Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado
2013 — Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida
2012 — Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado
2011 — Jeff Skinner, Carolina
2010 — Tyler Myers, Buffalo
2009 — Steve Mason, Columbus
2008 — Patrick Kane, Chicago
2007 — Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh
2006 — Alexander Ovechkin, Washington
2005 — Lockout
2004 — Andrew Raycroft, Boston
2003 — Barret Jackman, St. Louis
2002 — Dany Heatley, Atlanta
2001 — Evgeni Nabokov, San Jose
2000 — Scott Gomez, New Jersey
1999 — Chris Drury, Colorado
1998 — Sergei Samsonov, Boston
1997 — Bryan Berard, N.Y. Islanders
1996 — Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa
1995 — Peter Forsberg, Quebec
1994 — Martin Brodeur, New Jersey
1993 — Teemu Selanne, Winnipeg
1992 — Pavel Bure, Vancouver
1991 — Ed Belfour, Chicago
1990 — Sergei Makarov, Calgary
1989 — Brian Leetch, N.Y. Rangers
1988 — Joe Nieuwendyk, Calgary
1987 — Luc Robitaille, Los Angeles
1986 — Gary Suter, Calgary
1985 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh
1984 — Tom Barrasso, Buffalo
1983 — Steve Larmer, Chicago
1982 — Dale Hawerchuk, Winnipeg
1981 — Peter Stastny, Quebec
1980 — Ray Bourque, Boston
1979 — Bobby Smith, Minnesota
1978 — Mike Bossy, N.Y. Islanders
1977 — Willi Plett, Atlanta
1976 — Bryan Trottier, N.Y. Islanders
1975 — Eric Vail, Atlanta
1974 — Denis Potvin, N.Y. Islanders
1973 — Steve Vickers, N.Y. Rangers
1972 — Ken Dryden, Montreal
1971 — Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo
1970 — Tony Esposito, Chicago
1969 — Danny Grant, Minnesota
1968 — Derek Sanderson, Boston
1967 — Bobby Orr, Boston
1966 — Brit Selby, Toronto
1965 — Roger Crozier, Detroit
1964 — Jacques Laperriere, Montreal
1963 — Kent Douglas, Toronto
1962 — Bobby Rousseau, Montreal
1961 — Dave Keon, Toronto
1960 — Bill Hay, Chicago
1959 — Ralph Backstrom, Montreal
1958 — Frank Mahovolich, Montreal
1957 — Larry Regan, Boston
1956 — Glenn Hall, Detroit
1955 — Ed Litzenberger, Chicago
1954 — Camile Henry, N.Y. Rangers
1953 — Lorne Worsley, N.Y. Rangers
1952 — Bernie Geoffrion, Montreal
1951 — Terry Sawchuck, Detroit
1950 — Jack Gelineau, Boston
1949 — Pentti Lund, N.Y. Rangers
1948 — Jim McFadden, Detroit
1947 — Howie Meeker, Toronto
1946 — Edgar Laprade, N.Y. Rangers
1945 — Frank McCool, Toronto
1944 — Gus Bodner, Toronto
1943 — Gaye Stewart, Toronto
1942 — Grant Warwick, N.Y. Rangers
1941 — Johnny Quilty, Montreal
1940 — Kilby MacDonald, N.Y. Rangers
1939 — Frank Brimsek, Boston
1938 — Cully Dahlstrom, Chicago
1937 — Syl Apps, Toronto
1936 — Mike Karakas, Chicago
1935 — Dave Schriner, N.Y. Americans
1934 — Russ Binko, Montreal Maroons
1933 — Carl Voss, Detroit