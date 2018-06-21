ABLIC Inc. Launches the S-8255A/B Series, a 3- to 5-serial Cell Battery Monitoring IC

CHIBA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--ABLIC Inc. (hereinafter “ABLIC”), a semiconductor manufacturer, launched the S-8255A/B Series, a monitoring IC for 3- to 5-serial cell batteries.

The new product, the S-8255A/B Series has the following features. (1) In addition to common overcharge and overdischarge protection functionalities, it also provides temperature protection to enable configuration of circuits offering even greater safety. (2) A power-saving function prevents dark current from causing loss of battery pack capacity during shipping. (3) An overcharge detection voltage accuracy of ±20mV and a low power consumption of 19uA max. despite high performance place it among the top performers in the industry.

The switching pins can be used to extend protection to 3, 4 or 5 serial cells. The cascade function of the S-8255A Series allows you to configure protection circuits comprising six or more cells to accommodate a wide variety of applications.

Major Features 1. Temperature protection function that monitors four types of temperatures 2. Power-saving function eliminates depletion caused by dark current 3. The accuracy of overcharge detection voltage is ±20mV; power consumption is 19μA max. despite high performance

Application Examples - Power tools, cordless vacuum cleaners, robot vacuum cleaners, drones, ESSs, UPSs, industrial devices, etc.

