Border Patrol rescues young Costa Rican boy in Arizona

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol agents in Arizona say they've rescued a 6-year-old Costa Rican boy who was abandoned by a smuggler in the desert.

Ajo Station agents say they found the boy Tuesday just north of the Mexico border.

He told agents he was on his way to see his parents in the United States and the smuggler told him the Border Patrol would pick him up.

Border Patrol officials say the boy was left without provisions but was in good condition and transported to a Tucson center for further processing.

The name of the boy wasn't immediately released.