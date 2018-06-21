  1. Home
  2. World

Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/21 07:09
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Chicago 000 000 000— 0 2 1
Cleveland 300 116 01x—12 12 1

Lopez, Avilan (5), B.Rondon (6), Minaya (7), Santiago (8) and Narvaez; Kluber, Kontos (8), Tomlin (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 11-3. L_Lopez 2-5. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (6), Ramirez (22).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Atlanta 011 000 002—4 8 0
Toronto 200 200 10x—5 8 1

A.Sanchez, Carle (6), Minter (7), Jackson (8) and Suzuki; Happ, Tepera (9) and Martin. W_Happ 9-3. L_A.Sanchez 3-1. Sv_Tepera (5). HRs_Atlanta, Bourjos (1), Suzuki (8). Toronto, Morales (6).

___

Detroit 100 100 010—3 8 1
Cincinnati 000 003 11x—5 10 0

Fulmer, Wilson (6), Hardy (7), Coleman (7), Barbato (8) and McCann; Mahle, Garrett (7), Lorenzen (7), J.Hughes (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Mahle 6-6. L_Fulmer 3-6. Sv_R.Iglesias (11). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (7), Candelario (11). Cincinnati, Suarez (15), Duvall (12), Gennett (13).

___

Oakland 043 000 122—12 15 2
San Diego 001 000 003— 4 9 2

Montas, Hendriks (7), Hatcher (8), Lucas (9) and Phegley; Lucchesi, Erlin (2), P.Hughes (7), Spangenberg (9) and Ellis. W_Montas 4-1. L_Lucchesi 3-3. HRs_Oakland, Canha (9), Olson (15), Lowrie (11), Phegley (1), Barreto (1). San Diego, Villanueva (16).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 010 002 000—3 7 1
Philadelphia 100 200 10x—4 9 1

Wacha, Mayers (4), Cecil (6), Tuivailala (7), G.Holland (8) and Molina; Arrieta, A.Davis (7), Ramos (7), Arano (9), Morgan (9) and Alfaro. W_Ramos 2-0. L_Tuivailala 1-3. Sv_Morgan (1). HRs_St. Louis, Molina 2 (9). Philadelphia, Hernandez (8), Herrera (12).

___

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 6 0
Chicago 100 110 10x—4 12 0

Stripling, Garcia (7), Liberatore (7), Hudson (8) and Grandal; Lester, Bass (8) and Contreras. W_Lester 9-2. L_Stripling 6-2. HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (14).

___

Miami 010 000 202—5 13 1
San Francisco 000 005 01x—6 10 2

Urena, Conley (6), Guerrero (8) and Realmuto; D.Holland, Watson (7), Blach (8), Dyson (9), Moronta (9) and Hundley. W_D.Holland 5-7. L_Urena 2-9. Sv_Moronta (1).