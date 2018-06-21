Maine AG wins in biggest test of ranked-choice voting in US

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills has won the gubernatorial Democratic primary under Maine's new ranked-choice voting method, the nation's biggest test of the system.

Mills had the most first-place votes. And her lead held after additional rounds of tabulations under the new system that had voters rank candidates from first to last on the ballot.

The winning result was announced Wednesday, eight days after Maine's primary.

Additional tabulations were triggered because no one collected a majority of first-round votes. Because of that, there were additional voting rounds that eliminated last-place finishers. Those voters' second-place selections were reallocated to the remaining field.

Mills will run for the seat being vacated by Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

The state's June 12 primary was the first statewide election to test the system.