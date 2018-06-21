Casey says Pistons have plenty of talent in place

DETROIT (AP) — Dwane Casey looks at the roster of the Detroit Pistons and sees a core of players capable of a lot more than the team accomplished last season.

Casey said Detroit's time is now after he was introduced as the Pistons' new coach Wednesday. The news conference came over a week after the team hired Casey to replace Stan Van Gundy.

Casey inherits a team built around Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson, but the roster has little flexibility and the Pistons gave up their first-round draft pick this year to acquire Griffin. In other words, Detroit's performance in 2018-19 may depend largely on what Casey can get out of a group that fell short under Van Gundy.

