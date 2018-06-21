Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|2
|1
|Cleveland
|300
|116
|01x—12
|12
|1
Lopez, Avilan (5), B.Rondon (6), Minaya (7), Santiago (8) and Narvaez; Kluber, Kontos (8), Tomlin (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 11-3. L_Lopez 2-5. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (6), Ramirez (22).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Atlanta
|011
|000
|002—4
|8
|0
|Toronto
|200
|200
|10x—5
|8
|1
A.Sanchez, Carle (6), Minter (7), Jackson (8) and Suzuki; Happ, Tepera (9) and Martin. W_Happ 9-3. L_A.Sanchez 3-1. Sv_Tepera (5). HRs_Atlanta, Bourjos (1), Suzuki (8). Toronto, Morales (6).
___
|Detroit
|100
|100
|010—3
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|003
|11x—5
|10
|0
Fulmer, Wilson (6), Hardy (7), Coleman (7), Barbato (8) and McCann; Mahle, Garrett (7), Lorenzen (7), J.Hughes (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Mahle 6-6. L_Fulmer 3-6. Sv_R.Iglesias (11). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (7), Candelario (11). Cincinnati, Suarez (15), Duvall (12), Gennett (13).
___
|Oakland
|043
|000
|122—12
|15
|2
|San Diego
|001
|000
|003—
|4
|9
|2
Montas, Hendriks (7), Hatcher (8), Lucas (9) and Phegley; Lucchesi, Erlin (2), P.Hughes (7), Spangenberg (9) and Ellis. W_Montas 4-1. L_Lucchesi 3-3. HRs_Oakland, Canha (9), Olson (15), Lowrie (11), Phegley (1), Barreto (1). San Diego, Villanueva (16).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|010
|002
|000—3
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|200
|10x—4
|9
|1
Wacha, Mayers (4), Cecil (6), Tuivailala (7), Holland (8) and Molina; Arrieta, A.Davis (7), Ramos (7), Arano (9), Morgan (9) and Alfaro. W_Ramos 2-0. L_Tuivailala 1-3. Sv_Morgan (1). HRs_St. Louis, Molina 2 (9). Philadelphia, Hernandez (8), Herrera (12).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Chicago
|100
|110
|10x—4
|12
|0
Stripling, Garcia (7), Liberatore (7), Hudson (8) and Grandal; Lester, Bass (8) and Contreras. W_Lester 9-2. L_Stripling 6-2. HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (14).