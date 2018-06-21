Wisconsin game warden helps cub escape basement with ladder

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin game warden was smarter than the average bear.

Department of Natural Resources warden Dave Walz was called to an Eagle River home in northern Wisconsin early Wednesday to help rescue a bear cub trapped in a newly built open basement.

Walz and the homeowner decided to use a ladder to rescue the crying cub. Video shot by Walz shows the animal climbing the ladder to freedom with some off-camera coaching.

The cub's mother was watching from a distance. After scaling the ladder, the cub ran off.