New Zealand gets new prime minister as Jacinda Ardern goes into labor

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was taken to hospital on Thursday for the birth of her first child, according to a statement from her office.

She arrived at Auckland City Hospital just before 6 a.m. local time (18.00 UTC) with her partner Clarke Gayford by her side.

Arden announced in January, three months after taking office as the world's youngest female prime minister, that she was expecting a baby with her partner, television fishing show presenter Clarke Gayford.

The 37-year-old is New Zealand's third female prime minister and is set to become only the second world leader to bear a child while in office, following in the footsteps of the late Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, from the populist party New Zealand First has become acting prime minister and will run the country for the next six weeks while Ardern takes maternity leave, the statement added.

Peters had already taken over some of Ardern's duties in recent days, including running Cabinet meetings in the capital, Wellington.

Ardern was due on June 17 and has not publicly revealed the sex of her baby.

The birth has been highly anticipated in the South Pacific nation of nearly 5 million people, and Ardern has continued to work right up until the birth, with her partner posting on social media on Wednesday afternoon a photo of her poring over official documents from home with the hashtag "#stillwaiting".

Her office said there would be no further comment until the birth of their baby is announced.

mm/sms (AFP, Reuters)

