Behind the making of Jack-Jack, the summer's breakout star

NEW YORK (AP) — The breakout star of the summer moviegoing season isn't a dinosaur, an Avenger or anyone aboard the Millennium Falcon. It's a giggling pipsqueak in diapers.

"The Incredibles 2" has been a coming out party for Jack-Jack, the seemingly all-powerful baby of the Parr family. And that's been especially enjoyable for the real-life Jack-Jack, who was just a toddler when the first "Incredibles" was hitting theaters.

Pixar animator Tony Fucile, who supervised animation and designed the characters for both "Incredibles" movies, used recordings of his infant son, Eli, to craft Jack-Jack's voice.

Eli, now 16, is in the strange position of starring in one of the year's biggest movies, while being unable to recall ever participating in it.

This story corrects the spelling of the Parr family's name.