|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Gennett Cin
|71
|268
|37
|90
|.336
|FFreeman Atl
|73
|280
|47
|93
|.332
|Almora ChC
|66
|210
|38
|68
|.324
|Markakis Atl
|73
|288
|44
|93
|.323
|Kemp LAD
|71
|227
|32
|73
|.322
|BCrawford SF
|70
|248
|31
|78
|.315
|Martinez StL
|66
|246
|32
|77
|.313
|Arenado Col
|67
|254
|47
|79
|.311
|Dickerson Pit
|67
|258
|32
|78
|.302
|Parra Col
|65
|213
|28
|64
|.300
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 19; Albies, Atlanta, 16; Story, Colorado, 16; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 16; FFreeman, Atlanta, 15; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; Desmond, Colorado, 15; Suarez, Cincinnati, 15; 6 tied at 14.
|Runs Batted In
Story, Colorado, 56; Suarez, Cincinnati, 54; Gennett, Cincinnati, 50; FFreeman, Atlanta, 49; Rizzo, Chicago, 48; JBaez, Chicago, 46; Arenado, Colorado, 45; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 45; TShaw, Milwaukee, 45; 3 tied at 44.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 10-3; Lester, Chicago, 9-2; Wacha, St. Louis, 8-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 8-2; Newcomb, Atlanta, 8-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 8-4; Mikolas, St. Louis, 7-2; Suter, Milwaukee, 7-4; Godley, Arizona, 7-5; 2 tied at 6-2.