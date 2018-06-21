Twenty-First Century Fox and Walgreens jump; Starbucks skids

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., up $3.37 to $48.08

The media company accepted a new offer from Disney to its entertainment divisions for more than $70 billion.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up $3.39 to $68

S&P Dow Jones Indices said the drugstore will become part of the Dow Jones industrial average, replacing General Electric.

Oracle Corp., down $3.45 to $42.82

The software company's revenue forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Starbucks Corp., down $5.21 to $52.22

The coffee chain forecast disappointing quarterly sales growth and said it will close stores at a faster pace.

Synaptics Inc., up $5.62 to $54.46

The touch-screen technology company said it is in talks to potentially be bought Dialog Semiconductor.

PayPal Holdings Inc., up $1.43 to $85.95

Technology companies fared better than the rest of the U.S. market on Wednesday.

FedEx Corp., down $6.96 to $251.43

The shipping company had a solid quarter, but traded lower along with other industrial companies.

Winnebago Industries Inc., up $6 to $46.35

The recreational vehicle maker's profit and sales topped analyst estimates.