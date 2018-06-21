ReeceNichols and Carol Jones, REALTORS® Join Forces to Create Top Residential Firm

LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--ReeceNichols Real Estate, the top-ranking real estate company in the Kansas City metropolitan area, and Carol Jones, REALTORS®, a leading real estate firm based in Missouri and HomeServices of America sister company, have joined forces. The combined companies will operate under the ReeceNichols brand in all markets.

The merger unites the two companies, creating the largest real estate company in both Missouri and Kansas with more than 2,500 real estate professionals in 29 offices serving buyers and sellers across southern Missouri and the Kansas City metropolitan area. In 2017, the combined firm closed over 20,000 transactions and $5.5 billion in sales volume.

Carol Jones, REALTORS ® serves the Branson, Springfield, Neosho and West Plains regions in southern Missouri. Shaun Duggins, currently CEO of Carol Jones, will continue in his leadership role as President of ReeceNichols Southern Region. Linda Vaughan, CEO of ReeceNichols, together with Mike Frazier and the executive and sales leadership team will continue to lead the firm’s growth initiatives and manage day-to-day operations.

“We are combining two organizations, each with immensely talented agents, sales managers and employees and a shared commitment to delivering an exceptional real estate experience,” Vaughan said. “Expanding the ReeceNichols brand into southern Missouri will allow us to guide even more Missourians through their home ownership journeys.”

“Joining forces with ReeceNichols gives our agents access to new, cutting-edge tools and extended in-office support that will in turn help us better serve the people of southern Missouri,” Duggins said. “We’re thrilled to be part of this well-respected brand, and we think our agents and our clients will benefit greatly from these innovations. Plus, ReeceNichols’ membership in Leading Real Estate Companies of the World will help us extend our reach and offer our clients a deeper breadth of service.”

The tools ReeceNichols will introduce to the southern Missouri markets include:

The ReeceNichols app, which integrates seamlessly with the desktop site to allow users to save searches and use their phone camera to scan homes and receive full property details. The ability to search, save and view homes for sale on your computer or mobile device through Home Match. Expanded training opportunities for agents to further hone their skills. Enhanced marketing resources to support agents’ efforts. Complete suite of home ownership services through HomeServices Lending, HomeServices Insurance and Kansas City Title.

“We’re excited to expand the trusted ReeceNichols brand into southern Missouri,” Mike Frazier, ReeceNichols president and CFO, said. “As sister companies within HomeServices of America, we’ve worked closely with Shaun over the years and are looking forward to having him and his experienced team of agents join the ReeceNichols family.”

About ReeceNichols

ReeceNichols Real Estate is a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc. With over 2,500 REALTORS® operating from 29 branch offices and 28+ franchise offices across Kansas and Missouri, ReeceNichols has proudly served Missouri and Kansas since 1905. The ReeceNichols family of services includes HomeServices Lending, Kansas City Title, HomeServices Insurance and Reece Commercial Real Estate. For more information, visit ReeceNichols.com.

