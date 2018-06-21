Wynwood Brewing Co. Unveils New Brand Packaging in Time for Five Year Anniversary

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Shortly after unveiling a refreshed logo earlier this year, Wynwood Brewing Company proudly reveals a bold design change for its brand packaging. Sharing a preview into the design update, Wynwood’s new look represents a big departure from their original branding, which featured a consistent look and feel across the portfolio. As Miami’s oldest craft production brewery, Wynwood Brewing is best-known for beloved brands like La Rubia, Pop’s Porter, Father Francisco, and Lock-On, all of which were inspired by the brewery’s strong connection to its family roots and the local community.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 5-year anniversary later this summer, we felt it was time to treat our brand to a refresh. Our packaging has always been a representation of the vibrant street art and graffiti that adorn the walls of our neighborhood, and with this brand refresh, we get to take that concept a step further. The new brand designs and packaging will tell more of the story behind each of our beers, with a personal note from our co-founder Luis G Brignoni,” explained Wynwood’s VP of Marketing and Sales, Ian Salzberg.

Wynwood’s new packaging offers a different artistic style and illustration for each brand, accompanied by a personal story from Brignoni to reinforce the brewery’s “family first” mantra and embody Wynwood’s beers and brewery.

After searching at length for the right agency to partner with on the redesign, Wynwood Brewing selected The Workshop, a design and marketing firm in Wynwood. Salzberg elaborates, “After traveling around the country talking with agencies, we found the best partner right down the street. The Workshop has been a part of the fabric of our neighborhood, and they understood who we were better than anyone could.”

Jordan Binder, managing partner of The Workshop reflects on the project. "Working with Wynwood Brewing Co. and creating their new brand identity was a natural fit for The Workshop. As creatives and locals of Wynwood, not only was it our responsibility to design with the neighborhood in mind, but also the WBCo team at its core: a family. The family aspect of this brewery is what makes them so successful. You won't find a more down to earth group of people that are truly passionate about crafting great beer for our neighborhood and beyond."

This partnership has brought to life some expressive packages with strong visuals influenced directly by its founders, the Wynwood neighborhood, and by Miami.

“With this brand refresh, we were not looking to start from scratch but help better tell who we are and highlight our family, our neighborhood, and our city’s history, in a way that felt true to who we are as Miami’s first craft production brewery,” said Founder, Luis Brignoni. “We have been very fortunate that the community has embraced our beers and our brewery in such a strong way, and as we continue to grow, we wanted to do our part to educate consumers on some of the history of our home, what this neighborhood means to us, and who we are.”

Wynwood’s new packaging will begin hitting shelves at retailers around South Florida over the coming months, and the redesign will be reflected on the Wynwood’s website and at its taproom as well.

About Wynwood Brewing Company: Wynwood Brewing Company is Miami’s first craft production brewery, in the heart of Wynwood Art District. Family owned and operated, their objective is to bring fresh, delicious, and creative beers to thirsty South Floridians and tourists alike. They operate a 15-barrel brewhouse and distribute a variety of everyday, seasonal and limited beer offerings throughout South Florida.

