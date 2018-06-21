AP PHOTOS: Ronaldo shines on day of 1-0 World Cup matches

A Portugal's fan sticks his tongue out as he sits in the stands prior to the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup i
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, heads the ball to score the opening goal during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 socce
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leaps up for a header during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo goes for the ball during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stad
Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the group A match against Saudi Arabia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Rostov Ar
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani, right, and Saudi Arabia's Osama Hawsawi challenge for the ball during for the group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia
Spain's Sergio Busquets, left, fights for the ball with Iran's Sardar Azmoun during the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World
Iran's Mehdi Taremi, left, and Spain's David Silva, right compete for the ball during the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer Worl
Spain's Gerard Pique, center, jumps for a header during the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Ka
Spain's Diego Costa, right, celebrates with his teammate Isco after scoring his side's opening goal during the group B match between Iran and Spain at
Spain's David Silva, left, fights for the ball with Iran's Vahid Amiri during the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in
Iran's Sardar Azmoun lies flat out on the ground after the end of the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan A
Iran's Sardar Azmoun is consoled at the end of the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russ
MOSCOW (AP) — Day 7 of the World Cup brought some clarity into the group standings, and Cristiano Ronaldo seized another opportunity to shine.
It was also a day when all three matches ended 1-0 — only the third time in World Cup history with three single-goal games in the same day.
Ronaldo scored his — and his team's — fourth goal of the tournament, leading Portugal past Morocco.
Spain joined its neighbor and rival atop Group B by beating Iran. The result eliminated Morocco, while Iran still has a chance to make the second round.
Uruguay's win over Saudi Arabia eliminated both the Saudis and Egypt in Group A and guaranteed host Russia a spot in the second round.