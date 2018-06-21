AP PHOTOS: Ronaldo shines on day of 1-0 World Cup matches

MOSCOW (AP) — Day 7 of the World Cup brought some clarity into the group standings, and Cristiano Ronaldo seized another opportunity to shine.

It was also a day when all three matches ended 1-0 — only the third time in World Cup history with three single-goal games in the same day.

Ronaldo scored his — and his team's — fourth goal of the tournament, leading Portugal past Morocco.

Spain joined its neighbor and rival atop Group B by beating Iran. The result eliminated Morocco, while Iran still has a chance to make the second round.

Uruguay's win over Saudi Arabia eliminated both the Saudis and Egypt in Group A and guaranteed host Russia a spot in the second round.