  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/21 03:46
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 48 22 .686
Boston 49 25 .662 1
Tampa Bay 34 39 .466 15½
Toronto 34 39 .466 15½
Baltimore 20 51 .282 28½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 39 33 .542
Detroit 36 39 .480
Minnesota 32 37 .464
Chicago 24 48 .333 15
Kansas City 22 51 .301 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 49 26 .653
Seattle 46 27 .630 2
Los Angeles 39 35 .527
Oakland 37 36 .507 11
Texas 31 44 .413 18

___

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 2

Washington 9, Baltimore 7

Atlanta 11, Toronto 4

Cincinnati 9, Detroit 5

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 6, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1

Texas 4, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 4

Oakland 4, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Detroit 3

Toronto 5, Atlanta 4

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Paxton 6-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 10-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 8-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 3-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-3), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-4), 10:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.