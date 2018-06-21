|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|48
|22
|.686
|—
|Boston
|49
|25
|.662
|1
|Tampa Bay
|34
|39
|.466
|15½
|Toronto
|34
|39
|.466
|15½
|Baltimore
|20
|51
|.282
|28½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|39
|33
|.542
|—
|Detroit
|36
|39
|.480
|4½
|Minnesota
|32
|37
|.464
|5½
|Chicago
|24
|48
|.333
|15
|Kansas City
|22
|51
|.301
|17½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|49
|26
|.653
|—
|Seattle
|46
|27
|.630
|2
|Los Angeles
|39
|35
|.527
|9½
|Oakland
|37
|36
|.507
|11
|Texas
|31
|44
|.413
|18
___
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 2
Washington 9, Baltimore 7
Atlanta 11, Toronto 4
Cincinnati 9, Detroit 5
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 6, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1
Texas 4, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 4
Oakland 4, San Diego 2, 10 innings
|Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati 5, Detroit 3
Toronto 5, Atlanta 4
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Seattle (Paxton 6-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 10-2), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 8-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 3-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-3), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-4), 10:07 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.