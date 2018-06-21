|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Altuve Hou
|75
|299
|47
|102
|.341
|Betts Bos
|55
|211
|55
|71
|.336
|Segura Sea
|70
|292
|52
|98
|.336
|Trout LAA
|74
|257
|60
|86
|.335
|Brantley Cle
|61
|250
|37
|80
|.320
|MDuffy TB
|58
|230
|20
|73
|.317
|JMartinez Bos
|70
|265
|46
|84
|.317
|Rosario Min
|69
|275
|51
|87
|.316
|Simmons LAA
|63
|231
|34
|72
|.312
|Jay KC
|59
|238
|28
|73
|.307
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 21; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Gallo, Texas, 18; Cruz, Seattle, 18; Judge, New York, 18; Betts, Boston, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Stanton, New York, 17.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 55; Haniger, Seattle, 54; MMachado, Baltimore, 53; KDavis, Oakland, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 48; EEscobar, Minnesota, 48; 6 tied at 47.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 10-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 10-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Happ, Toronto, 9-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 9-4; Morton, Houston, 8-1; GCole, Houston, 8-1; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3.