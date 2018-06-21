Oshkosh Corporation’s Wilson Jones Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2018

OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies, today announced that President and CEO, Wilson R. Jones has won a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2018. Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual report recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders that employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe. Among chief executives recognized by employees in the U.S., Wilson Jones received an approval rating of 93% based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews team members from Oshkosh Corporation shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.

“On behalf of our Oshkosh Corporation Family, we are honored to have an amazing leader in Wilson. He makes a difference in our company, our communities, and for our team members by focusing on growing our People First culture. We are especially proud of this award because it’s based on feedback from our current team members and former team members,” said Robert H. Sims, Oshkosh Corporation Chief Human Resources Officer. “Thanks to Wilson’s vision and leadership, all of our businesses are positioned for future success as we continue to strengthen our People First culture each day.”

“Winning a Glassdoor Top CEO award is a true acknowledgement of exceptional leadership, as it reflects the opinions of the employees who work with a chief executive every day. I congratulate all of this year’s winners on this significant achievement,” said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO. “It can be a real recruiting advantage to have a top-rated CEO at the helm of a company who has strong support from his or her employees. The best CEOs are inspiring, trustworthy, innovative and can be great motivators for people to bring their best selves to work.”

When team members submit reviews about their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior management. As part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing. Among the 770,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69%; and Jones has a rating of 93%.

Oshkosh Corporation’s Wilson Jones was the only leader headquartered in Wisconsin to reach the top 100. In addition to this award, Oshkosh Corporation was also named a Glassdoor 2018 Best Place to Work, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies and a Military Friendly Employer.

About Oshkosh Corporation

Founded in 1917, Oshkosh Corporation is more than 100 years strong and continues to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh brings together a unique set of integrated capabilities and diverse end markets that, when combined with the Company’s MOVE strategy and positive long-term outlook, illustrate why Oshkosh is a different integrated global industrial. The Company is a leader in designing, manufacturing and servicing a broad range of access equipment, commercial, fire & emergency, military and specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies under the brands of Oshkosh®, JLG®, Pierce®, McNeilus®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, CON-E-CO®, London® and IMT®.

Today, Oshkosh Corporation is a Fortune 500 Company with manufacturing operations on four continents. Its products are recognized around the world for quality, durability and innovation and can be found in more than 150 countries. As a different integrated global industrial, Oshkosh is committed to making a difference for team members, customers, shareholders, communities and the environment. For more information, please visit www.oshkoshcorporation.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is one of the largest job and recruiting sites in the world today. Set apart by the tens of millions of reviews and insights provided by employees and candidates, Glassdoor combines all the jobs with this valuable data to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them.

As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than 770,000 companies in more than 190 countries. For labor market trends and analysis, visit Glassdoor Economic Research. For company news and career advice and tips, visit the Glassdoor Blog and for employer-related news and insights to help employers hire, visit the Glassdoor for Employers Blog. Visit Glassdoor.com or download our apps on iOS and Android platforms.

