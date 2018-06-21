BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2553 Up 100 Jul 2508 2572 2508 2568 Up 100 Sep 2575 Up 94 Sep 2446 2562 2441 2553 Up 100 Dec 2478 2584 2470 2575 Up 94 Mar 2479 2577 2473 2570 Up 87 May 2483 2574 2483 2568 Up 82 Jul 2521 2573 2516 2573 Up 78 Sep 2541 2579 2521 2579 Up 76 Dec 2541 2586 2524 2586 Up 76 Mar 2576 2597 2576 2594 Up 79 May 2597 Up 80