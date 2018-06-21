Judge OKs Nevada execution, but questions about drugs remain

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has signed off on the first execution in Nevada in 12 years, despite lingering questions about a never-before-used drug protocol that's faced a court fight.

Clark County District Judge Jennifer Togliatti signed Scott Raymond Dozier's death warrant Tuesday, setting the execution for an unspecified date the week of July 9.

It follows a state Supreme Court ruling last month that defense lawyers and a rights group used the wrong process to try to stop the lethal injection.

The justices didn't decide whether the state should use a never-tried three-drug cocktail that state officials drew up last year for Dozier's execution.

The protocol includes fentanyl, a powerful painkiller fueling much of the nation's opioid epidemic, and a paralyzing drug that attorneys challenging the execution say could mask any signs of pain and suffering.