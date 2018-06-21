Pope backs US bishops who called border separations immoral

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is backing the Catholic bishops in the United States who have condemned the practice of separating children from their parents after families are caught crossing the U.S-Mexico border illegally.

Francis was asked about the family-separation policy during an interview with Reuters published on Wednesday. The pope replied: "Let it be clear that on these things I respect" the bishops' stance.

Galveston-Houston Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, who heads the U.S. bishops' conference, said last week that "separating babies from their mothers is not the answer and is immoral."

Francis told Reuters in the interview, which was conducted at the Vatican on Sunday, that his position on U.S. developments in general "lines up with the Episcopate."

Referring to immigration, he said the problem "isn't just Trump's, but also of the governments before."