Swagelok Company Announces New Vice President of Corporate Communications

SOLON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--The appointment of Theresa L. Polachek as vice president, corporate communications was announced today by Arthur F. Anton, Swagelok Company chairman and chief executive officer.

Polachek’s promotion is effective July 1. She joined Swagelok in 2007 and has held several leadership roles within communications, most recently as the director of global brand and communications strategy. As vice president, she will be responsible for Swagelok’s internal communications, global brand program, marketing communications, digital presence, and customer experience strategies. Polachek is a graduate of John Carroll University and holds Accreditation in Public Relations from the Public Relations Society of America.

About Swagelok

Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, U.S.A., Swagelok Company is a major developer and provider of fluid system products, assemblies, and services for the research, instrumentation, process, oil and gas, power, petrochemical, alternative fuels, and semiconductor industries. With the goal of extending product life cycle and delivering consistent quality and reliability to our customers, Swagelok invests heavily in materials science and product design. Swagelok is committed to collaborating with customers through custom designs, special assemblies, manufacturing, and maintenance.

Our more than 200 sales and service centers in 70 countries are dedicated to building relationships with local customers, yet our resources are global and interconnected. Around the world, we can provide factory support, field engineering, and technical services as well as coordinated deliveries and a range of options for replenishing inventories. For more information about Swagelok, visit our website at www.swagelok.com.

